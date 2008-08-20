

Southland Tales - Richard Kelly - 2006

Succedono cose interessanti, magari senza senso, però interessanti.E' con un po' di sorpresa che mi sono ritrovato ad apprezzare questo Southern Tales, dopo che Donnie Darko mi era sembrato eccessivamente giovanile e non che questo non lo sia, ma mi è sembrato più ricco e complicato dal punto di vista narrativo, e finalmente un po' più personale dal punto di vista visivo, staccandosi da quel lynchismo che lo affliggeva nel suo primo lungometraggio.Qui troviamo una realtà prossima dove le tendenze fasciste della nostra società si sono finalmente rivelate e dove lotta marxista, tecnologie futuribili e passi dell'apocalisse vengono frullati insieme alla rinfusa senza sapere bene dove si sta andando, facendo perdere l'orientamento allo spettatore che così imbambolato, dubbioso sulla nontrama da seguire, non si accorge dei soliti cliché del cinema americano, che più che essere rielaborati qui vengono messi in mezzo al film secondo i tempi prestabiliti, ma senza tutta la trama e la drammatizzazione di controno, la cosa spaventevole è che continuano a funzionare anche se decontestualizzati.Giuro che non sono riuscito a capire se sono io che non ci sono arrivato, e che Richard Kelly aveva un messaggio da comunicare (e non mi sto riferendo a quello secondo, ma proprio al primo livello di lettura, che qui è molto più difficile da discernere dei secondi) oppure (come sospsetto) che il giovane regista americano si diverta a mettere tutto dentro il calderone e vedere un po' a caso cosa ne viene fuori, in questo caso sarebbe un autore di levatura superiore, perché nonostante questo riesce a costruire un film che funziona nel suo nonsense, nel suo procedere euristico, a voler comunicare un messaggio (anche politicamente delicato) e riuscire nel suo intendo riununciando ad una struttura rigida, ma allo stesso tempo rimanere ben dentro il cinema mainstream (non a caso i cattivi sono i neomarxisti). Mi piace pensare che Richard Kelly sia uno a cui piace vedere dove lo porterà il caso, quali forze si sprigionano dall'accostamento di sequenze e tronconi di storia suturati, dalle forme bellissime di un grande vetro che si scheggia, dalle forze del caso che entrano in gioco e rivoluzionano la nostra esperienza di visione; mi piace pensarla così, ma forse è solo uno a cui piace complicare le cose senza senso.C'è poi un cast straordinario e la trovata della sceneggiatura di un film di fantascienza/azione (nemmeno troppo originale) che si rivela essere la realtà è uber. The Rock poi si rivela in tutta la sua bravura, sopratutto da quando vede il duplice omicidio e diventa il protagonista della sua sceneggiatura; vederlo con quegli occhi costantemente sgranati, l'aria spaesata, la faccia da ebete e le dita sempre ballettanti è un affronto a tutti coloro che lo credevano un semplice wrestler, The Rock è un vero attore, ed è pure un attore cazzuto, capace di dare un tocco leggero alle sue interpretazioni come di essere serioso e truce. Props anche per Sarah Michelle Gellar, anche se è un po' troppo soft per interpretare un'attrice hard.Ieri avevi inziato a vedere pure Tutta la vita davanti dell'italianissimo Virzì, nemmeno male in alcuni punti (sopratutto quado lavora con pochi attori in campo e sui sentimenti) ma nonostante (o forse a causa) gli intenti (apprezzabilissimi per carità) didattici sulla situazione del precariato l'uso delle metafore e il linguaggio utilizzato è grossolano e provinciale (Stanis Larochelle direbbe tremendamente italiano), purtroppo non sono riuscito a vedere la fine del film perchè il mio lettore dvd si è rifiutato di leggere tutto il dvd noleggiato, ora vado da Videovip a lamentarmi e guardo se riesco a non pagare il noleggio.