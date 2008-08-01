<$BlogRSDUrl$>
venerdì, agosto 01, 2008
The Dark Knight - Christopher Nolan - 2008 

y so srs?
Batman spacca le vetrate come Jackie Chan a Hong Kong e rovescia i camion come fossero AT-AT per le strade di Gotham City.

Christopher Nolan ci regala finalmente un film degno della sua bravura, della sua rilevantissima messa in scena, delle sue grandi capacità scenografiche.
E' dagli ambienti freddi e gemoetrici, vuoti e asettici, che ci presenta un Batman noioso, solo e drammaticamente serio.
Per fortuna che c'è Joker in questo film, Heath Ledger regge il film praticamente da solo ed è pressochè impossbile non fare il tifo per lui talmente è antipatico batman. Mi trovo sostanzialmente d'accordo con l'interpretazione politica che da souffle, ma credo tuttavia che Joker non rappresenti tanto il noi (come singoli o in quanto società) ma sia invece l'incarnazione della gioia anarchica per la distruzione, il noi sono invece le persone sui due traghetti, che possiamo scegliere si di essere buoni o meno buoni (che poi la scelta di non far esplodere le navi sia un'imposizione produttiva mi sembra chiaro), ma siamo comunque soggetti al volere dei potenti (Batman Dent e Gordon), anzi, nella sua furia paritaria l'unico che può offrire un briciolo di riscatto è proprio Joker, che altri non è che il buon vecchio fantomas che si è travestito un'altra volta, si è fatto gli occhi neri e si è tinto la bocca, ma rimane il solito vecchio burlone assassino, che gode nella distruzione della società, che si fa beffa di ogni tipo di autorità, che semina il terorre per la città con le bande dei suoi impersonali apaches, che predilige le distruzioni spettacolari, che ruba senza aver bisogno di soldi, che trova l'essenza del suo agire (il divertimento) solo se messo di fronte al suo anatema.
Uscito dal cinema avevo la netta impressione che fosse un film vagamente destrorso, vendendo in batman una figura che per far rispettare il bene è costretto a cose terribili (la più terribile di tutte è l'invasione della privacy), ma ora a pensarci più a mente fredda credo che questo Batman voglia mettersi alle spalle tutto ciò: che voglia mettersi alle spalle le leggi liberticide, le violenze ingiustificate e che voglia dimenticare le torture e le deportazioni illegali: Batman si ritira, due faccie viene fatto apparire come un paladino della giustizia, ma è crepato, a Gotham City rimangono i cittadini (che sono quellil che non si sono fatti saltare a vicenda) e Joker, che è come un deo pagano, incarna delle pulsioni, vive tra di noi e si fa gioco delle nostre vite, ma è una componente ineliminabile della nostra esistenza, più cerchiamo in Batman (che è invece tangibile) un salvatore e più che Joker ne trae forza e sollucchero, diventa appunto capace di piegarci al suo amusement; l'unico modo per sconfiggere fantomas è quello di togliergli il terreno fertile di sotto i piedi o, sempre in metafora, bruciare tutta la foresta per acchiappare quel ladro di gioielli, tant'è che l'unica volta che Joker è visibilemnte rattristato è quando il popolo (i potenti invece non lo deludono mai) decide di non farsi saltare a vicenda, è li che si uccide Joker.

Ed è un film che si prepara molto bene, sopratutto è magistrale il modo con cui Dent è Due Facce, mettendo in scena fin da subito la monetina, mostrandolo come un egoista (la sua scrivania non ha una sedia per il suo interlocutore, Gordon è costretto a girarsi e cercarsene una) di cui pur nella sua buonafede non c'è molto da fidarsi, è tutto un personaggio costruito in funzione del trattamento che subirà da Joker, che non fa altro che dargli una spintarella verso il lato oscuro. Anche il personaggio di Batman (sicuramente il meno interessante fra quelli principali) rispetto al primo film (che mi aveva disgustato) riceve una profondità maggiore, la consapevolezza di essere in fondo un personaggio negativo, un qualcosa che è ormai è opportuno mettere da parte, e tutto questo più che dalla recitazione di Bale (il doppiaggio italiano è FTL) è messo bene in chiaro dagli ambienti: stanzoni da dittature novecentesche.

Ci sarebbe poi da parlre delle scene d'azione, delle cose più belle e di quelle che mi hanno convinto leggermente meno (e ovviamente da ridimensionare l'esaltazione generalizzata) ma sono già andato tl;dr quindi terminerò dicendo che la rapina iniziale e la scena dove batman combatte anche contro i suoi sosia (che ci fa vedere bene come oltre a tutti i suoi problemi Batman se la deve vedere anche con dei pisquani che lo intralciano nel suo lavoro aumentando la sua frustrazione e il suo istinto violento) sono state probabilmente le due sequenze che ho gustato di più, gran bel film btw.

