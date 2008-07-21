

Hellboy 2: The Golden Army - Guillermo Del Toro - 2008

lunedì, luglio 21, 2008

Ho aspettato da tempo questo film e nonostante siamo di fronte ad una buon blockbuster (almeno non è noioso) non riesco a difendere questo Hellboy 2.Si potrà difendere il film in qualunque modo, ma nulla mi toglierà dalla testa che siamo di fronte ad una lotta senza vincitore fra la produzione e il ciccioso regista messicano, come se ogni sequenza fosse stata accuratamente contrattata tra le esigenze espressive di Guillermo Del Toro e quelle di botteghino, e come ho già detto il bilancio estetico è sicuramente in attivo, i combattimenti sono un po' freddi ma piacevoli, i cliche più abusati vengono spezzati o messi alla berlina quasi sempre e quando l'immaginazione di Guillermo Del Toro entra in azione è davvero un piacere da vedersi, anche se qui, e torniamo al problema di dualità del film, non si scende nel cupo e nell'ambiguo come ci sarebbe piaciuto vedere, si rimane sempre piuttosto cauti, cauti in tutto, e alla fine, nonostante le battute e le risate, il film è freddo.E' freddo anche perchè laddove il regista messicano faceva del cinema d'azione lo faceva portando all'eccesso la tamarraggine e l'autoironia, due componenti utilizzate in modo giocoso e irriverente, facendoci digerire senza problemi e fatica i difetti e la ripetitività del cinema blockbuster, qui invece, sebbene queste due caratteristiche siano ancora ben presenti, sono state fagocitate dal mostro, che le ha rese innocue, edulcorate, formalmente poco interessanti.Ma non è nemmeno questo, a farmi rimanere deluso dal film, sono altre le questioni principali, ma discendono direttamente dagli aspetti che ho messo in luce in precedenza: il primo è che mi sembra di aver assistito ad un lungo e divertentissimo trailer, ma che mi ha lasciato con nulla, ma proprio nulla, come se il meglio mi fosse stato celato per dispetto. Il secondo motivo è che si prepara il terreno per una lotta morale all'interno del personaggio (ce ne sono pochi che si presterebbero meglio) di Hellboy e viene questa accantonata bruscamente, e con un personaggio del genere e un regista capace di mostrarci tutte queste magnifiche creature non vedo perchè fermarsi alle battute sceme (che ho adorato bene intesi) e a gente resuscitata dall'amore che già aveva rotto le palle in matrix.Il combattimento contro i soldati d'oro è molto fico, forse la scena d'azione più riuscita dell'intero film.Non so se nessuno se ne è accorto ma fra le due mani di Hellboy è quella normale ad apparire come falsa e posticcia, la mano gigante si muove in modo molto più naturale ed è in linea con il resto del personaggio, la mano umana è quella del diavolo.