

Iron Man - Jon Favreau - 2008

mercoledì, maggio 14, 2008

pax

Di solito sono sempre abbastanza netto e risoluto nei miei giudizi sui film, ma per questo iron man mi trovo nell'indecisione.L'indecisione di decidere se un film che pure mi ha diveritito a tratti ma che presenta un sostanziale azzeramento di tutto ciò che non sia "questa è una scena cool" possa essere considerato un buon film.Probabilmente no, probabilmente ha ragione Uwe Boll, questi film sono fichi semplicemente perchè ci stanno 200 milioni di dollari dietro e un uberteam di artisti visivi e effetti speciali, a riprova di questo c'è il fatto che non si vede una regia, ma anche questo, in un film del genere, non è necessariamente un male.Allora a cosa possiamo imputare questa mezza riuscita del film? Alla noia, ci si annoia, e questo è un male, ovviamente nelle "questa è una scena cool" la noia viene tirata via, ma riaffiora minacciosa alla scena di raccordo successiva; solo Robert Downey Jr. tiene su il film, ed è vero quello che ha detto che solo lui poteva fare Iron Man, riesce a rendere simpatico e in fin dei conti umano un personaggio molto antipatico, ma un po' come il nostro presidente del consiglio è un personaggio nel quale ci si immedesima bene, su su, chi non ha pensato di voler essere stark? E non mi sto riferendo al desiderio geek di avere e indossare quell'armatura, che pure c'è.Spiderman e Superman sono ormai ridicoli nelle loro tutine, Batman è troppo un poser per potercisi immedesimare e Hulk è verde, Iron Man è quello che vorremmo e potremmo anche essere.Poi c'è come il sospetto legittimo che sia tutta una markettata per far vedere insomma che se pure dei problemi ci stanno la parte degli sbirri del mondo è meglio se la continuano a fare gli americani.Iron Man è l'america che prende coscienza che la sua potenza militare è fallibile nel mantenere unae che quindi la soluzione è armarsi meglio, armarsi di più e armarsi solo loro.Paradossalmente la parte che mi è piaciuta di più è quella meno cool, quella dove lui è in Afghanistan, per il resto rimaniamo ancorati ad una struttura che inizia un po' a essere ripetitiva, sono convinto che possiamo sostituire il setting e i personaggi di questo film a The Incredible Hulk e la storia sarà più o meno la stessa.Cmq poi anche sulle scene cool avrei qualcosa da ridire, presente la scena dove si veste iron man con la mark3 per la prima volta? Beh, viene ownata malamente da questa clip.