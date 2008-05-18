

Gomorra - Matteo Garrone - 2008

domenica, maggio 18, 2008

Da Garrone mi aspettavo qualcosina in più, anzi, ad essere sinceri mi aspettavo il film sulla malavita più bello che si fosse mai prodotto in Italia, ora che ci penso due secondi non mi viene in mente niente di meglio, ma tantè che ugualmente rimango leggermente insoddisfatto di Gomorra.A parte l'insistenza di tenere a fucoo il soggetto e sfuocato il resto (per farci capire quanto siano cechi e egoisti questi personaggi?) e il procedere per lunghe riprese in continuità che non hanno nè di necessità nè di virtuosismi il film non riesce a conquistarsi una sua scioltezza, il tutto è imbrigliato in un alone di rigidità che non fa bene a nessuno e che sopratutto sotto al quale non si riesce a sviluppare bene quel senso di controllo totale e di disagio endemico in cui il film sembra puntare.Sicuramente la scelta di portare il tutto su di un registro realistico è da elogiare e ci vengono donate anche un paio di sequenze di drammaticità altissima e non si arriva mai (per fortuna) nel poliziesco da fiction o all'imbonimento del pubblico (tranne forse il ragazzo che se ne va e lascia il boss dei rifiuti da solo); ma nonostante ciò, e nonostante che il film mi sia anche piaciuto, e parecchio, sono stato deluso dalla violenza e dalla carnalità.Il cinema di Garrone nei due film precedenti era un cinema capace di terrorizzare a livello viscerale lo spettatore, terrorizzandolo mettendo in scena ben poca violenza, in questo Gomorra invece, benchè di morti sparati se ne contino a decine, non riusciamo quasi mai a sentire il terrore di quella violenza, forse qui, il pur sempre ottimo Garrone, ha concesso qualcosa di troppo allo spettatore, forse da qui, quel senso di rigidità che ho imputato al film.