

The Sparrow - Johnnie To - 2008

domenica, aprile 27, 2008

Un gruppo di borseggiatori di HK capeggiati da Simon Yam si invaghisce di una bella e giovane ragazza sposata con un vecchio e ricco boss che la tiene prigioniera.Appena uscito dalla sala ero sicuramente più colpito dal mood più leggero rispetto agli ultimi lavori gangsteristici (anche se questo non è propriamente tale) di mr. To, ma già a meno di 24 ore dalla visione iniziano a emergere i lati meno gioiosi (che pure ne ha) e viene fuori tutta la tristezza dei personaggi e della città, una tristezza rassegnata e vista anche con occhi compiacenti, ma pur sempre di tristezza e solitudine stiamo parlando.Il film riesce a raccontare una storia per immagini lasciando praticamente da parte i dialoghi, ma non siamo assolutamente di fronte ad "un film dove non parlano mai", tutt'altro; si parla con il linguaggio del corpo, con il canto della macchina da presa, con la maestria di un capo del cinema.E di sequenze memorabili ce ne sono a pacchi e di riferimenti da fare ce ne sarebbero da riempire un hard disk, ma che conta in fondo, che ce ne frega di rivederci Lubitsch nel modo in cui mappa i rapporti umani quando siamo di fronte a scene che attraversi senza respirare.Ieri parlandone c'era chi sosteneva il fatto che il film è un po' vuoto e un po' esercizio di stile, se ieri gli concedevo il beneficio del dubbio oggi non sono così accondiscendete: Persone che lottano per la vita nella propria città, che cercano una fuga, che si vogliono bene, persone che sono pronte a sacrificarsi per la salvezza di un'altra, quello che ne viene fuori è un canto umanista d'amore straziante.Uno dei migliori film di Johnnie To di sempre, sicuramente sottovalutato.