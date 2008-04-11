<$BlogRSDUrl$>
venerdì, aprile 11, 2008
Cj7 - Stephen Chow - 2008 

cj7 stephen chow
Stephen Chow è un operaio con figlio a carico. Trova un artefatto alieno nel sudicio.

Purtroppo recensioni di gente più autorevole di me dicono che questo Stephen Chow è un film minore, il più brutto da tempi in cui era ancora a Hong Kong a fare il giullare. Non condivido per niente il giudizio che i miei colleghi hanno espresso altrove, trovo altresì che questo Chow sia quello che a livello di regia e composizione dell'immagine ci regali le più alte soddisfazioni.
Quando poi sento dire che il motivo di questa disfatta sarebbe l'occidentalizzazione mi viene da facepalmarmi di brutto perchè se a livello narrativo questa occidentalizzazione è effettivamente percepibile vorrei far notare che il modo con cui questo film è girato, i piani scelti e la messa in serie di questi (la regia) è quanto di meno hollywood ci possa essere. Direi anzi che questo CJ7 è il film più gialluso diretto da Stephen Chow. E davvero forse (parlando di tempi recenti) solo l'oldboy della prima visione mi ha fatto dimenticare quanto questo film la narrazione, le componenti drammatiche, tutto quello che fa storia per farla breve, concentrandomi quasi esclusivamente sulla maestria direzionale dell'autore di HongKong.
Basterebbe dire che Stephen Chow riesce a inquadrare le scarpe in modo sistematico senza diventare ridicolo e damsesco per affermare tutto il suo valore, e tutto il valore di questo film, basterebbe ricordarsi che riesce a mettere in scena una resurrezione senza la pretesa di volerla filmare. Se non vi è garbato perché siete delle grupie lasciate fuori dal concerto e oltre a ciò per questi 3 motivi:

1. Si vede poco Stephen Chow.
2. Tutto quello che riguarda l'artefatto alieno è poco riuscito
3. Il livello di lol è più basso rispetto ai suoi altri lavori.

Premesso che mi ha divertito più questo CJ7 di Kung Fu Hustle e che mi piace l'edizione italiana di Shaolin Soccer mi sembra azzardato affermare che questo film sarebbe una sciocchezzuola solo per questi tre motivi (in realtà portate il secondo come punto forte quando vi ha ferito il primo) quando il livello della regia è talmente alto, quando si vede una mano talmente consapevole, quando si riesce a vedere (finalmente) una regia che non si limiti ad essere solo solida, stylish e cool, ma che riesce con una forza poetica ragguardevole ad essere pure personale credo che bollare il film come una cazzatucola minore sia da sprovveduti.
E poi trovatemi qualcun'altro che riesce a farmi morti sul lavoro e buonismo per bambini, critichina alla cementificazione selvaggia, che pure è presente in molti film cinesi contemporanei, ma in un film destinato al pubblico più vasto.

"Is way better that all that social critic George Clooney bullshit what you get every fucking weekend" (cit).

Stephen Chow è morto? Viva Stephen Chow.

