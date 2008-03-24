

Lars and the real girl - Craig Gillespie - 2007

lunedì, marzo 24, 2008

Lars è un ragazzo coi problemi, ma non di droga o di alcolismo come i ragazzi normali, Lars è un asociale e così per essere accettato dalla società decide di trovarsi una ragazza, solo che è di plastica, ed è convinto sia una persona vera, e riesce a convincerne tutto il paese.Quanto può funzionare un film che non è una commedia adolescenziale su un tizio che si mette in casa una real doll? Più di quanto potremmo pensare, ma purtroppo non riesce a funzionare fino in fondo.Il motivo credo sia nel fatto che il personaggio di Bianca, la bambolona di plastica, ha uno spessore narrativo superiore a quello di altri personaggi, ma tuttavia non riusciamo mai a considerarla reale, e in un film dove tutti (tranne il protagonista) fanno finta che sia vera ci sarebbe piaciuto anche a noi riuscirla ad apprezzare come donna, e questo solo perchè quando muore non ce ne fotte una sega, se il regista avesse insisito un po' di più su di lei (credo non ci sia nemmeno un suo primo piano) e ci avesse messo in condizione di capirla forse avremmo empatizzato molto di più anche con Lars.Posso capire che il regista sia contrario ad un mondo asocializzato dove la gente si innamora di bambole, ma allroa inizio a nutrire qualche dubbio sui tocchi da commedia dove tutto il paese tratta la bambola come una persona reale solo per alleggerire il film e far felice Lars.Che poi il film non regala una sorpresa una in tutta la sua durata: fin da quando la biondina appare in scena e si capisce già che gliela vorrebbe dare a Lars, e indoviniamo tutti i futuri sviluppi di li a un'ora e mezza, e indoviniamo già come Lars dopo un percorso travagliato arriverà ad una vita vera, solo che momentaneamente lui ancora c'ha i problemi, prima deve percorrere la pazzia fino in fondo, deve farsi una vita sociale, andare alle feste, parlare, imparare ad avere un contatto fisico con le persone: una volta diventato un membro riconosciuto della comunità allora può uccidere l'oggetto e prendersi la donna vera.Ci vorrebbe una rivolta degli oggetti.Che poi sembra quasi che Lars ordini la bambolona proprio per farsi una vita, non tanto perchè ha bisogno di una donna o di una persona vicina, sembra quasi che faccia tutto per il lol e si faccia burla del paese, ma non è così.E anche se quello che vi ho qui scritto non dovesse convincervi e prendendo per buone le scelte formali e idelogiche mi sembra che si rimanga un po' troppo in superficie, che nel personaggio di Lars e nel dramma familiare si potesse scavare più a fondo, che ci si gettasse in toto nel drammapiuttosto che rimanere sospesi (e incerti) fra una sofferenza timida e una commedia che si fa vedere giusto per essere simpatica.Malgrado tutto il film regge e si fa guardare (malgrado qualche infastidimento) anche con piacere, forse merito degli interpreti, dal protagonista, alla dottoressa bionda ai due coniugi che si ritrovano con un fratello innamorato di una bambola che crede vera.