

I film che non farò mai

mercoledì, marzo 12, 2008

The Longest Session

Ossessione

La conigura di Catilina

La guerra civile italiana

Annibale

USS Black November

Unrelated

Deus Irae

Drive By

Planescape Torment

Conscio del fatto che non riuscirò mai a dirigere un lungometraggio vi faccio partecipi delle mie più incoffessabili fantasie cinematografiche.: una rivisitazione di "la grande abbuffata" dove 4 amici si rinchiudono in una casa a giocare a un MMORPG fino alla fine.: Un remake inquadratura per inquadratura di Ossessione.: adattamento cinematografico del testo di Sallustio, ma preso dal punto di vista del congiuratore. Grande attenzione per la battaglia nei pressi di Pistoia e l'eroismo di Catilina.: Un action movie dove i partigiani ammazzano i fascisti all'indomani della Liberazione.: La discesa del condottiero cartaginese in Italia e le tre sconfitte dei romani.: 1986, gli ufficiali di un modernissimo sottomarino nucleare americano vogliono portare il loro battello nel porto di Odessa e prendere cittadinanza sovietica. Da entrambe le parti cercano di farli desistere provando ad affondare il sottomarino.: Un Kammerspiel girato in automavision tra un padre reazionario e infermo e sua figlia ninfomane e ritardata.: Adattamento dell'omonimo libro di Philip K. Dick.: Scontri a fuoco fra le gang di rappers nella New York degli anni 90.: Adattamento dall'omonimo videogioco.